Dangerous biofilms and drugs compete in ‘decathlon’

Up to 70 percent of the drug regimens we experimentally measured in E. coli showed significant difference in potency between different conditions. Notably, MAGENTA was able to accurately predict these changes in potency even in new conditions it had not seen before.

In addition to testing on E. coli, we used MAGENTA to predict the impact on different environments on antibiotic efficacy against the pathogen Acinetobacter baumannii—ranked as one of the most dangerous pathogens in hospitals worldwide by the Infectious Diseases Society of America. This pathogen is a frequent cause of drug-resistant wound, urinary tract, and pneumonia infections. A. baumannii infections display resistance to most antibiotics used in the clinic and new treatments are desperately needed.

We used MAGENTA to forecast the impact of nine diverse environments on 2,556 different drug regimens against this pathogen. MAGENTA identified 19 out of the 2,556 regimens to be synergistic across all these conditions. This represents just 0.74 percent of the total combinations screened. Thus, less than one in 100 regimens are effective in all conditions against this pathogen. These 19 synergistic combinations uncovered by MAGENTA are novel and promising leads for treating A. baumannii.