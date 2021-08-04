Watch: How parents can ready kids to head back to school

Share this

Many students have been out of their classrooms for a year and a half, and though this fall is shaping up to be more “normal,” there are still plenty of questions about what back to school will look like.

Gearing up for this year’s back-to-school season means thinking about a lot more than notebooks and highlighters.

“We may be quarantined at different times or back to e-learning. We may or may not be wearing masks,” says Jennifer Katzenstein, director of psychology and neuropsychology and co-director of the Center for Behavioral Health at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

“And there are going to be times throughout our return to school when it’s going to be tougher. There will be more demands throughout the day—of social interactions and academics. So there are going to be times when we’re frustrated.”

The key to getting through all this is as much preparation as possible, Katzenstein says. That includes setting up play dates to ease kids into seeing more friends again, encouraging family discussions about feelings, and seeking out help when mood changes and elevated anxiety levels are affecting a child’s ability to engage in everyday life.

Here, Katzenstein shares her advice for families entering yet another phase of uncertainty: