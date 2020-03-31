Test yourself: Truth or blissful ignorance?

Share this

Most people have areas of their life, including health and finances, in which they’d rather avoid potentially hard truths and remain blissfully ignorant, according to new research.

We live in a time of unprecedented access to information. And in this era of sheltering-in-place around the nation and the globe, the desire for news may be higher than ever—at least for some people. But do we really want all this information, all the time?

Some may indeed prefer to think happier thoughts and maintain an (overly) optimistic outlook about the health threat we face. On the other hand, others may prefer not to know what the swings in the market are doing to their retirement savings.

An earlier study found that people at times prefer less information, even when this means they might not be able to make fully informed decisions. However, little is known about the prevalence of such avoidance. Who are the people who choose blissful ignorance over facing reality?

While previous work has looked at isolated decisions, researchers set out to measure the desire for information across different areas of life. Are some people generally averse to learning information that could be painful, or do most people have some areas of their lives in which they would like to face the truth and others in which they would rather remain uninformed?

To address questions such as these, and measure individual preferences for obtaining or avoiding information, they crafted 11 scenarios involving three domains—personal health, finances, and other people’s perceptions of oneself—in which there was information that could help the respondent make better decisions but might be painful to learn. For each scenario, over 2,000 respondents indicated whether they would want to receive information or to remain ignorant.

Avoiding the truth vs. knowing the facts

“Economists have long thought ‘the more, the better’, when it comes to information,” says George Loewenstein, a professor of economics and psychology at Carnegie Mellon University.

“This thinking doesn’t fully reflect people’s complex relationship with information. We wanted to create a way to measure an individual’s tendency to pursue or shy away from information.”

In one scenario, for example, participants had the option to learn as part of a routine medical exam the extent to which their body had suffered lasting damage from stress: a third of respondents preferred not to learn this information. And if they had gifted their favorite book to a close friend, 1 in 4 participants would rather not learn whether their friend had read and enjoyed the book.

“This work is a first step to understanding the pervasiveness and features of information avoidance in many real-life contexts,” says lead author Emily Ho, an incoming assistant research professor at Northwestern University School of Medicine’s medical social sciences department.

The study shows that the desire to avoid information is widespread, and that most people had at least some domains, be it their health, finances, or perception by others, in which they preferred to remain uninformed.

The study also shows that the desire for information was consistent over time. That is, those who expressed a preference for avoiding information at one point in time expressed similar preferences when asked again weeks later. Furthermore, how people responded to the hypothetical scenarios predicted real consequential decisions presented to them to receive or avoid obtaining information.

Making people less information avoidant

Although information may feel painful in the moment, such knowledge often leads to better decisions in the future. The researchers found that people who are more impatient are also more likely to avoid learning information, preferring to avoid the prospect of immediate pain rather than make better long-term decisions. Information is also uncertain in that it can be either good news or bad news, and survey respondents more willing to take risks with monetary stakes were also more likely to want to learn information, risking bad news for the possibility of good news.

Were certain demographics more information-avoidant than others?

“It is tempting to think that people on the opposite end of the political spectrum from you are the ones engaging in information avoidance,” says David Hagmann, a fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School. “But we find no differences in information avoidance by political ideology, income, gender, or—perhaps surprisingly—education.

“Trading off the potential pain from receiving bad news against the uncertain and delayed benefits from making more informed decisions is something we all seem to do.”

Being able to measure people’s preferences for obtaining and avoiding information has wide-ranging implications in many areas of public life, from financial decision-making to health interventions.

“If there are some individuals who just won’t respond to informational campaigns, and you can assess who they are, you might design a different intervention just for them,” says Ho.

“This can be for reducing an unwanted behavior, such as smoking, or to encourage a positive behavior, such as obtaining a vaccine or exercising regularly. Just as personalized medicine has the promise to revolutionize treatment, so can informational interventions be tailored to take into account an individual’s desire for information.”

The study appears in Management Science.

Source: Carnegie Mellon University