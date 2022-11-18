Avoid food poisoning over the holidays

Share this

Here are expert tips for avoiding food poisoning during the holiday season.

Each year, an estimated 48 million Americans get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die of food poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“…it is not a good idea to eat stuffing cooked inside the turkey.”

“Forgetting about food safety is a recipe for disaster,” says Diane Calello, executive and medical director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School’s emergency medicine department.

“Don’t prepare food if you have any kind of respiratory illness or infection, as this puts your guests at risk of becoming ill. No matter how busy your kitchen gets during the holidays, always remember the risks of improperly handling food.”

Calello offers advice on how to enjoy the upcoming holidays and avoid the risks of food poisoning: