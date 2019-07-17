Small Triceratops relative walked on two feet

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Pennsylvania

We have an unusually large trove of fossils to guide our understanding of Auroraceratops, a small-bodied plant-eating dinosaur, say researchers.

Fossils from more than 80 individuals make Auroraceratops one of the few very early horned dinosaurs that we know from complete skeletons.

Many dinosaur species are known from scant remains, with some estimates suggesting 75 percent are known from five or fewer individuals. Auroraceratops rugosus was typical in this regard when it was named in 2005 based upon a single skull from the Gobi Desert in northwestern China. But that is no longer the case.

In a collection of articles appearing as Memoir 18 in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, researchers describe the anatomy, age, preservation, and evolution of this large collection of Auroraceratops.

What Auroraceratops looked like

The new analysis places Auroraceratops, which lived roughly 115 million years ago, as an early member of the group Ceratopsia, or horned dinosaurs, the same group to which Triceratops belongs.

In contrast to Triceratops, Auroraceratops is small, approximately 49 inches (1.25 meters) in length and 17 inches (44 cm) tall, weighing on average 34 pounds (15.5 kilograms). While Auroraceratops has a short frill and beak that characterize it as a horned dinosaur, it lacks the “true” horns and extensive cranial ornamentation of Triceratops.

“When I first saw this animal back in 2004, I knew instantly it was a new kind that had never been seen before and was very excited about it,” says senior author Peter Dodson, a professor of anatomy in the biomedical sciences department School of Veterinary Medicine’s at the University of Pennsylvania and a professor of paleontology in the earth and environmental science department. “This monograph on Auroraceratops is long-awaited.”

In 2005, Dodson and his former students Hai-Lu You and Matthew Lamanna named Auroraceratops (in Latin, “dawn’s horned face”) in honor of Dodson’s wife, Dawn Dodson. You, along with fellow scientist Da-Qing Li—both authors on the current work—and collaborators followed up on the discovery, identifying more than 80 additional examples of the species, from near-hatchlings to adults.

Lead author Eric Morschhauser, an assistant professor of biology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a research associate of the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, focused on characterizing Auroraceratops using this robust dataset.

A clearer picture

Auroraceratops represents the only horned dinosaur in the group Neoceratopsia (the lineage leading to and including the large bodied ceratopsians such as Triceratops) from the Early Cretaceous with a complete skeleton. This exclusiveness is significant, the researchers say, because horned dinosaurs transitioned from being bipedal, like their ancestors, to being the large rhinoceros-like quadrupedal animals most people think of as horned dinosaurs during the later parts of the Cretaceous.

“Before this study,” says Morschhauser, “we had to rely on Psittacosaurus, a more distantly related and unusual ceratopsian, for our picture of what the last bipedal ceratopsian looked like.”

Auroraceratops preserves multiple features of the skeleton, like a curved femur and long, thin claws, that are unambiguously associated with walking bipedally in some dinosaurs.

“It can now provide us with a better picture of the starting point for the changes between bipedal and quadrupedal ceratopsians,” adds Morschhauser.

Additional researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Gansu Agricultural University, and other institutions contributed to the work.

Funding for the group came from the National Science Foundation, the National Geographic Society, the University of Pennsylvania, Jurassic Foundation, 2009 National Science Foundation /Ministry of Science and Technology East Asia and Pacific Summer Institutes program, National Natural Science Foundation of China, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Gansu Geological Museum.

Source: University of Pennsylvania