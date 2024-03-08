Poll indicates many people who take daily aspirin may not need to

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Michigan

One in four older adults take aspirin at least three times a week, mostly in hopes of preventing heart attacks and strokes, a new poll shows.

But many people aged 50 to 80 who say they take aspirin may not need to, the findings from the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging suggest.

In all, 57% of people aged 50 to 80 who say they take aspirin regularly also said they don’t have a history of cardiovascular disease. These people should have a conversation with their health care provider about what’s best for them before stopping or starting aspirin use.

National guidelines have changed in recent years for using aspirin for prevention, because of new knowledge about who actually gets the most benefit from its ability to reduce the risk of blood clots, and who faces a risk of bleeding.

Now, guidelines mostly focus on aspirin use in those who already have cardiovascular disease—including those who have survived a heart attack or stroke—and those who face a high risk of it because of their personal health and family history.

The poll shows 14% of all adults age 50 to 80 are taking aspirin even though they have no history of cardiovascular issues.

Aspirin comes with risk of bleeding

Whether or not someone has a cardiovascular history, aspirin does pose a bleeding risk that increases with age. That has led to guidelines that advise against routine aspirin use after age 70, or suggest that it may be reasonable to consider stopping around age 75, in those without cardiovascular disease.

The poll finds 42% of all adults age 75 to 80 are taking aspirin. Meanwhile, 31% of all older adults age 50 to 80 who take aspirin don’t appear to know about the bleeding risk associated with it.

For the poll, the researchers asked a national sample of adults aged 50 to 80 about their health history and use of aspirin; those who take it were also asked about why.

“Aspirin is no longer a one-size-fits-all preventive tool for older adults, which for decades it was touted as,” says Jordan Schaefer, a hematologist at the University of Michigan Medicine who worked with the poll team. “This poll shows we have a long way to go to make sure aspirin use is consistent with current knowledge.”

Adds Geoffrey Barnes, a Michigan Medicine cardiologist who also worked on the poll, “As guidelines change, it’s important for everyone over 40 to talk with their health care provider about their individual cardiovascular risk based on their family history, past health issues, current medications, recent test results like blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar, and lifestyle factors like smoking, physical activity, and eating habits. Preventive aspirin use should be based on age plus these factors.”

Outdated health advice

In all, the poll finds 71% of older adults who take aspirin started four or more years ago, which could mean that they and their health care provider may be basing their use on old advice.

Schaefer and Barnes note that because of continuing research on aspirin, two major guidelines changed in recent years for older adults who don’t have a history of cardiovascular disease. In such people, taking aspirin is called primary prevention.

The American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association together say that daily low dose aspirin use might be considered for the prevention of cardiovascular disease for select adults 40 to 70 of age who are at increased risk of cardiovascular disease, but not bleeding, based on a guideline updated in 2019.

The US Preventive Services Task Force, which advises the federal government updated its guideline in 2022, and recommends against initiating aspirin for the prevention of cardiovascular disease in adults 60 years or older.

The AHA and ACC offer online calculators to help clinicians estimate a person’s 10-year risk of cardiovascular disease if they don’t already have it. Adults age 40-70 at higher cardiovascular disease risk may be good candidates for aspirin as primary prevention but should always talk with a health care provider before starting to take it.

Meanwhile, for people who have already had a heart attack, some types of stroke, or other cardiovascular diagnoses, the use of aspirin is still generally recommended unless the person is unable to tolerate it or has an unacceptable bleeding risk. This is called secondary prevention and should be done only under the supervision of a health care provider.

The poll is based at the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation and supported by AARP and Michigan Medicine.

Source: University of Michigan