Biased studies linked antidepressants in pregnancy to autism

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Texas at Austin

Taking antidepressants during pregnancy does not appear to increase the child’s risk of autism, according to a new meta-analysis.

The review in the American Journal of Psychiatry examines 14 studies, many of which identified a connection between antidepressant use during pregnancy and autism. However, that research failed to account for ascertainment bias, which occurs when one group of patients or subjects undergoes testing more frequently than others, says study author Jeffrey Newport, director of the Women’s Reproductive Mental Health program at UT Health Austin’s Mulva Clinic for the Neurosciences and a professor of psychiatry at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin.

In the analysis, Newport and colleagues found the root of bias is limited access to health care among ethnic minority and immigrant mothers.

“In these studies, immigrant and Latina mothers consistently had both lower rates of antidepressant treatment and lower rates of autism diagnosis in their children,” Newport says. “This is not surprising, as these minority groups are known to have poorer access to health care, including treatment for depression and careful diagnostic assessment of concerning behaviors in a child.”

Newport discovered that family-based studies eliminated the bias problem by comparing children with antidepressant exposure or autism diagnosis with their siblings who did not have antidepressant exposure or autism. With the ethnic bias eliminated, the family-based studies revealed no association between prenatal antidepressant use and autism.

“This should remind us that although insurance databases and national registries have the advantage of huge numbers of participants, their data is not collected to answer research questions, but to manage business and clinical concerns,” Newport says.

“Thankfully, the results of this meta-analysis show that with thoughtful study designs, researchers can overcome the biases often encountered when using such databases.”

Source: Adria Johnson for UT Austin