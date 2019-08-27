How private will an ancestry website keep my DNA?

Where else does your DNA go when you submit it to an ancestry website? This video explains.
There needs to be a much more rigorous regime of privacy protections around genetic material, says law professor Erin Murphy of New York University.
After all, she says in the video, “This is a kind of very unregulated space and a little bit of a wild, wild west space.” In addition, she cautions, “…these are for-profit companies and ultimately their responsibility is to maximize their profits, not to protect your privacy.”
Source: NYU