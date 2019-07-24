New Jersey’s aid-in-dying law prompts ethical questions

Duberstein: The law states that patients must have a prognosis, based upon reasonable medical certainty, of six months or less to live and are able to administer medicine themselves.

Two witnesses must attest that the individual is capable and that their decision to die is voluntary. At least one of the witnesses must be disinterested, meaning that they cannot be perceived to benefit from the individual’s death. A second “consulting” physician must verify eligibility.

There are other safeguards, such as the person must make two oral requests within 15 days and a written request.

The treating physician must refer the patient to a qualified health care professional to discuss care options, including pain relief, palliative care, and hospice.

If either the treating physician or consulting physician is uncertain about the patient’s mental capability, they may refer the patient to a qualified mental health professional.