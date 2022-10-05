How AI can worsen health care disparities

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Michigan

Data sources that “teach” artificial intelligence could amplify and worsen disparities in health care, says law professor Nicholson Price.

Those data sources are not representative and/or are based on data from current unequal care, says Price, a member of the University of Michigan’s Institute for Healthcare Policy & Innovation.

In a recent article in Science, Price and colleagues Ana Bracic of Michigan State University and Shawneequa Callier of George Washington University say these disparities are happening despite efforts in medicine by physicians and health systems trying strategies focused on diverse workforce recruitment or implicit bias training.

Here, Price answers questions about bias and AI in healthcare: