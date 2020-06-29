AI decisions: Do we deserve an explanation?

When we identify something as a right, we think, “this is something of supreme moral importance such that the costs would have to be pretty high if we weren’t going to implement it.” Look at something like healthcare. That’s something of supreme moral importance such that it would have to have a very high cost to us as a society to not provide someone with healthcare.

Of course, when you’re thinking about implementing a new right, you do have to make sure it doesn’t create even more costs or raise even greater objections. For example, if implementing a right to an explanation means that decision-makers have to explain all of their decisions, some might object that this would be so costly that we ought not to implement it. Or they might object that some complex proprietary algorithms may have upsides, even if they are opaque. For example, maybe they find complex patterns and produce decisions that make the world fairer and we’d have to give up on that because they are too hard to explain. If you’re developing a proposal for implementing the right to an explanation, it’s important to grapple with these costs.

However, if you do a cost-benefit analysis without taking into account how morally important explanations are, you might come out with what we have now, to be honest. That employers are not required to explain why they fire people and they definitely aren’t required to explain why they didn’t hire someone. In the criminal justice system you get a lot of proprietary algorithms where they might say they did a cost-benefit analysis and it looks overall more efficient or better for welfare, but the justification is incomplete at best.

But the strength of identifying something as a right is that I as an individual can object that even if the system is better overall, in fact my rights are being violated, so we’re going to have to redesign the system to make it fair.