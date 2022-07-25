Many workers aren’t protected from deadly heat

Barry: There is a heightened risk for heat stroke when core temperatures rise, something we saw during the devastating heat waves in India and Pakistan this past spring. When heat is combined with humidity, it can create deadly temperatures beyond which the body can no longer cool itself. In terms of mental health, we’re seeing heightened suicide risk in farmers in India and the American West driven by despair around heat and drought-induced crop failures.

Heft-Neal: As temperatures increase, the types of jobs that are susceptible to workplace heat impacts are likely to expand. Whereas farmworkers have long been vulnerable because they do physical labor in outdoor environments with often little shade, other jobs, like a parking enforcement officer that walks around a city issuing tickets, could eventually become vulnerable as climate change makes the extreme conditions more extreme and more frequent. Defining protections in a way that includes an expanding collection of occupations is therefore important.

Tigchelaar: Beyond heat-related illnesses, there’s growing evidence about the impacts of extreme heat on accident risk and resulting traumatic injuries. Dangerous job tasks, such as operating heavy equipment and balancing on ladders, are getting more dangerous. The way work structure—details like incentives and breaks—interacts with heat extremes is another pressing risk. For instance, I contributed data to a study detailing how pressure on postal workers to complete work within particular hours contributes to heat-related illness and death. We’re only just starting to scratch the surface on how extreme heat interacts with other climate drivers to create occupational health risks.