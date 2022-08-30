Is age-related memory loss reversible?

Share this

A 20-minute noninvasive treatment regimen can improve both short-term and long-term memory, Robert Reinhart says.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s in 2022. That figure is predicted to nearly double by 2050.

Reinhart, an assistant professor at Boston University and director of the Cognitive & Clinical Neuroscience Laboratory, recognizes the severity of this issue and is working to create treatments to help people with brain disorders.

In a recent study in Nature Neuroscience, Reinhart and his team of researchers explain how their noninvasive treatment delivered through electrodes in a wearable cap can improve memory function in older adults and gets us one step closer to providing a more efficient treatment for memory loss.

Here, Reinhart explains his research, findings, and potential impact: