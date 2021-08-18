3 reasons behind the Taliban’s quick takeover in Afghanistan

It’s evident that President Biden has very little appetite for a long intervention in Afghanistan. During the presidential campaign, he made it clear that he would withdraw US troops, pointing to his long-standing opposition to the continued US presence there. He was one of the chief Obama advisers to advocate against the surge in troops in 2009-10.

There is also a broader point here. The US effort in Afghanistan has been tied to electoral politics for a long time. We tend to associate wars with “rally-around-the-flag” effects where presidents and their party get popularity bumps during wars. This may have been true during WWII, but military interventions in the 21st century are long, drawn-out affairs that are political losers. This is due to what I’ve identified in past research as the time inconsistency between costs and benefits of military interventions. The best-case scenario benefits of intervention take decades, sometimes generations to bear fruit. Meanwhile, the costs of intervention accrue immediately, both in terms of actual money as well as human lives. For politicians facing election campaigns, this means that there is just no incentive to pay the costs of war up front when you might never see the benefits.

Indeed, in research I’ve conducted on troop contributions to the war in Afghanistan, I’ve found that contributors to the war effort, including the United States, withdrew around 10% of their forces whenever they were up for re-election. Even at the height of the war, the US and its allies tried to avoid the electoral consequences of the war.

President Biden is focused on getting Congress to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill that, together, would comprise much of his first-term agenda. Biden has calculated that he needs to invest all of his political capital in maintaining the existing coalitions to pass these two bills, not a new war effort. According to estimates, the war in Afghanistan alone has already cost American taxpayers more than $2.2 trillion.

Simply put, Afghanistan is a loser at the ballot box. As I’ve shown in my research, voters care about whether the president makes the right policy, not whether American forces remain deployed abroad to maintain their reputation. President Biden is making that exact calculation here. It also seems like the Biden administration has also calculated that whatever humanitarian disaster might unfold, it’s not worth the risk of intervention. This is probably a good bet. Humanitarian disasters quickly disappear from headlines with few political consequences. Syria is a case in point. And Biden might have learned from the Obama administration’s non-intervention there that there are very few electoral costs of not intervening in a civil war.