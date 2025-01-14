Play Video

What ‘Abbott Elementary’ gets right about teaching and learning

(L-R) Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson, and Lisa Ann Walter, winners of the Best Comedy Series for "Abbott Elementary", pose in the press room during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) (Video credit: Johnathan King)

TV sitcoms aren’t generally known for realism, but professor Natalia Ortiz says there’s actually a lot that Quinta Brunson’s hit show Abbott Elementary gets right about teaching and learning.

Ortiz is a clinical assistant professor and the director of the Office of School and Community Partnerships in NYU Steinhardt’s teaching and learning department.

Here, she digs into her favorite Abbott Elementary episode—”The Principal’s Office”—to show how the next generation of educators are exploring more inclusive and restorative models of classroom management and discipline:

