What ‘Abbott Elementary’ gets right about teaching and learning

TV sitcoms aren’t generally known for realism, but professor Natalia Ortiz says there’s actually a lot that Quinta Brunson’s hit show Abbott Elementary gets right about teaching and learning.

Ortiz is a clinical assistant professor and the director of the Office of School and Community Partnerships in NYU Steinhardt’s teaching and learning department.

Here, she digs into her favorite Abbott Elementary episode—”The Principal’s Office”—to show how the next generation of educators are exploring more inclusive and restorative models of classroom management and discipline:

Source: NYU