COVID-19: Is 6 feet apart far enough?

Koci: We know super spreaders are a real thing, so much that it led to this “20/80” idea that’s almost reached meme-like status. The idea is that in a lot of outbreaks, 20% of the people are responsible for 80% of the infections. This basic idea has been documented for lots of viral diseases: Ebola, HIV, influenza, the 2003 SARS, and there’s pretty good evidence of this for the current SARS-CoV-2.

That said, we still don’t really understand the mechanism behind what makes someone a superspreader. There’s probably not one answer, and it’s probably different for different viruses. For the SARS-like viruses, the level of virus replication is probably involved. There are reports of at least one person in a cohort in Germany that had virus levels 10-100 times higher than most, but we don’t know if they were a superspreader or not.

It could also be where in your body the virus is replicating. For some people it looks like the infection is mostly in the upper airways (nose and throat), and others the infection is more in the lungs. You can imagine that it is easier for the virus to get out and spread from person-to-person with more replication in the upper airways as opposed to lower. Spread from the upper airways could happen with sneezing even just breathing and talking and probably be smaller droplets, while spread from the lower airways would require more deep coughing and hacking and likely be bigger droplets.

However, what makes someone a superspreader could also be all about the person and their respiratory anatomy. Some people may just have pipes that are better at making clouds of virus.