Can ‘painting’ 3D scans improve body image?

3D technology has the potential to help young women better appreciate their bodies, say researchers.

The research shows that images from 3D scanners can help young women focus on body appreciation, which might in turn improve mental health.

“3D body image scanning is a relatively new tool in social science research, and the research on using 3D tools for improving body image is scant,” says Virginia Ramseyer Winter, assistant professor in the University of Missouri School of Social Work and director of the Center for Body Image Research and Policy. “We wanted to see if it could provide a way to help young women shift their focus away from appearance and toward function.”



In her study, young adult women between the ages of 18 and 25 underwent scans in a 3D scanner in the department of textile and apparel management. The researchers used modeling software to convert the scans to 3D avatars. Participants then digitally “painted” body parts that they appreciated for various reasons, such as their utility or role in their relationships.

“In digitally painting their avatars, women could think about how, for example, their thighs help them run or how their arms can help hold others in an embrace,” Ramseyer Winter says. “It provided the participants a way to [visualize] their bodies in a completely different way. It allowed the participants to recognize how our bodies are much more than a size or a number on a scale.”

Immediately and then again three months after digitally painting their avatars, participants reported increased body appreciation over time. Moreover, participants reported lower depressive and anxiety symptoms.

“While more research still needs to be done on the relationship between the 3D image intervention we used and its impact on mental health, we did see a significant effect on body appreciation,” Ramseyer Winter says. “Prior research has shown that body appreciation is related to depression and anxiety, which leads us to think that we are on the right track in creating an intervention that can improve not only body image, but mental health as well.”

Future research will look at how painting the 3D avatars affects young women with more severe depression.

The study appears in Mental Health and Prevention.

Source: University of Missouri