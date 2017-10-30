Is telekinesis based on real brains or science fiction?

Share Article Facebook

Staying in and watching Stranger Things instead of going out to trick-or-treating this Halloween?

With the premiere of the new season of Netflix’s creepy, nostalgic 1980s adventure, neuroscientist S. Marc Breedlove examines the reality behind the power wielded by the mysterious character Eleven: telekinesis—the ability to manipulate and move objects with the mind.

Breedlove, professor of neuroscience in the College of Natural Science at Michigan State University, is an expert on the development of the nervous system. In this video, he talks about the history of telekinesis and the complexity of the human brain.

Source: Michigan State University