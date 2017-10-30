‘Magic mirror’ skeletons teach med students anatomy

Share Article Facebook

Medical students are learning about anatomy in a creepy new way: by looking at projections of digital skeletons, organs, and muscles on their own bodies.

Magic mirrors, a new high-tech tool designed to teach future physicians about the structure of the body, generate the slightly eerie projections.

The goal is to help tomorrow’s doctors get better acquainted with where critical body parts like bones, organs, blood vessels, and muscles typically nestle beneath the skin.

The teaching tool doesn’t actually X-ray the people who stand in front of it, but instead inserts images of anatomically correct 3D body parts within the participant’s outline.

Nassir Navab, a Whiting School of Engineering computer science professor and director of the Computer-Aided Medical Procedures Lab at Johns Hopkins University leads the work, in collaboration with physicians from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Source: Johns Hopkins University