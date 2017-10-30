Police bodycam test results don’t meet expectations

David Yokum, who has since started The Lab @ DC, wanted to do a randomized controlled trial involving the police. He got in touch with my old adviser, Donald Green at Columbia University, who recommended me, as I had been working on experiments using random assignment procedure.

David started taking people out for coffee and pitching the idea to them, and working to find a project that could work out. Body-worn cameras were coming down the pike by then.

Basically, there was an opportunity because of an operational necessity: The Metropolitan Police Department couldn’t roll out body-worn cameras to all of its officers at once. There were capacity problems. A capacity problem creates an opportunity to randomly assign who gets what.

Because half of the cops weren’t able to wear a body-worn camera right away, we had the opportunity to assign cameras to half and assign the other half as a control group.