Ask a quantum physicist: Do parallel universes exist?

Just in time for Netflix’s Stranger Things season two premiere, quantum physicist Johannes Pollanen travels back to the 1980s to analyze the strange and supernatural world of the Upside Down.

Pollanen, assistant professor of physics and astronomy at Michigan State University, is an expert on experimental condensed matter physics. In this video, he offers his take on the possibility and science of parallel universes.

“Quantum physics allows for all these strange possibilities that we don’t experience in our everyday lives,” he says. “And then, one has to ask, what is the correct interpretation of reality?”

Source: Michigan State University