What mice and rats can teach us about anorexia

A common assumption is that media and society trigger anorexia, says Chiye Aoki, professor at New York University’s Center for Neural Science. “However, neuroscientists have shown that ordinary female adolescent rats and mice can be induced to become anorexic, too.”

In this 90-second video, Aoki explains how neuroscientists are exploring anorexia’s origins and potential treatments. Their motivating question is, “What about hunger changes the brain to evoke excessive exercise and voluntary food restriction?”

Source: New York University