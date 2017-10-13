What makes a mass shooting count as terrorism?

When we talk about terrorism, we’re talking about something that is an inherently political form of violence. With this most recent shooting, we do not know the shooter’s motive.

Regardless of that, we typically think of an act of terrorism as being part of a systematic campaign. Each act in itself sends a message and communicates the threat of another attack. We understand something about the meaning of the attack from the act itself — from the target, from the perpetrator, from the method used, from the place where the attack occurred. We infer the meaning of the action from those attributes.

“Terrorism is simply a method that’s used in the service of a cause.”

In most cases, there is an explicit claim by some organized entity that has substance — a leader, a name, a manifesto — with a wider sphere of recognition. For instance, if an attack can be linked to a group like Al Qaeda, we would try to see how it fit into their larger purpose of defeating the United States or destroying their local enemies. We understand the act in those terms, which does not mean that we would condone it.

With a mass shooting that is not connected to a group or cause, in which the perpetrator does not leave some sort of explicit explanation, we cannot interpret it as an act of terrorism. In this case, we appear to be dealing with a one-time act committed by one person who made no effort to tell us why he caused such enormous loss of life. So no, I don’t think it could be considered an act of terrorism.