How interfaith families solve the ‘December dilemma’

Yes. As interfaith marriages have increased, Chanukah’s significance has sometimes been over-emphasized to counterbalance the commercialization of Christmas. The growth in Chanukah merchandising and Jewish events in public spaces has meant that interfaith families have more decisions to make about how to handle the holidays.

As interfaith marriages have become more common, interfaith families strive to make compromises in order to keep the peace in their homes and with extended family members. It has become increasingly important for couples and families to figure out how to honor both Jewish and Christian traditions in their own right rather than blend them. In other words: to celebrate rather than diminish differences.

By recognizing the distinctiveness about holidays and traditions, interfaith couples can create authentic celebrations, converting a December dilemma into December delights in their own unique ways.

Acknowledging the sanctity of Christmas and the historical reality and meaning of Chanukah fosters a family culture of mutual respect, enabling interfaith families to alleviate the pressure of trying to create a nonsensical holiday that encompasses both.

By preserving what is uniquely Jewish or uniquely Christian about holidays, interfaith marriages are opportunities for partners to learn about their own and each other’s traditions, and to teach their children about them. Children of interfaith marriages can celebrate a parent’s holiday as a way of honoring that parent yet identify with the other parent’s religion and culture.