Mexican DREAMers face mental health risks

Share Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. Follow Futurity RSS

Twitter

Facebook

Newsletter

New research indicates Mexican-born young people who immigrated to the United States with their parents without legal documentation as small children and also meet the requirements of the Development Relief and Education for Alien Minors Act, more commonly known as DREAMers, are at risk for psychological distress.

“DREAMers are often marginalized and discriminated against…”

The study presents a clinical perspective that emphasizes how living in the country without proper documentation affects mental health as a result of facing constant institutional and societal exclusion.

To study the prevalence of mental health distress among Mexican immigrants living illegally in high-risk areas (places that have strong opposition and punitive actions against immigrants living here illegally), the researchers surveyed nearly 260 people.

To be eligible for the survey, the participants had to confirm that they were residing in the United States without proper documentation.

Among participants, respondents aged 18-25 were the most likely to exhibit psychological distress (63 percent). Also, more than 90 percent of all respondents cited the loss of their home, social status, family, and symbolic self as reasons for mental health distress.

Luz Garcini, a postdoctoral research fellow in the psychology department at Rice University and the study’s lead author, says that DREAMers in particular are at risk for psychological distress and diminished quality of life as a result of the many complex stressors they face. They often experience these stressors over an extended period, under harsh living conditions and without access to adequate mental health services.

“DREAMers are often marginalized and discriminated against, and as a result they may become isolated from the larger educational and work communities,” Garcini says.

“Many also experience separation from deported family members, and they do not have the option of traveling internationally to visit them. Finally, they live in constant fear of deportation and experience a sense of voicelessness, invisibility, and limited opportunities, due to their conflicting undocumented status.”

Garcini hopes that the study will inform the development of interventions and advocacy efforts for this at-risk immigrant subgroup.

“Debates on programs and policies pertaining to DREAMers are complex and multifaceted, and differences of opinion and divisions on policy options are long-standing,” she says.

“However, as clinicians, we may contribute by devising solutions grounded in evidence and developing alternatives designed to facilitate access to culturally and contextually sensitive mental health services for these at-risk youths, which is critical to protecting their mental health and their basic human rights.”

The study appears in the American Journal of Psychiatry. Additional coauthors of the study are from the University of New Mexico, the University of Denver, Rice, and the University of Central Florida. The Ford Foundation Fellowship Program funded the study.

Source: Rice University