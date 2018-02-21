Providers more likely to dismiss young women’s heart attack signs

Share Article Facebook

Young women who report heart attack symptoms are more likely to have their providers dismiss them as not heart-related, according to a new study.

The research examined the relationship between gender, self-reported symptoms, perception of symptoms, and self-reported care-seeking among patients 55 years and younger who were hospitalized for acute myocardial infarction (AMI). While the differences in AMI symptom presentation by gender have been studied in older populations, but less is known about young patients with AMI.

Analysis of data from 2,009 women and 976 men collected from more than 100 hospitals showed that the majority of both men and women reported chest pain, pressure, tightness, or discomfort as their main AMI symptom. Yet women were more likely than men to report other associated symptoms of heart attack, such as indigestion, shortness of breath, palpitations, or pain in the jaw, neck, or arms.

Women were also more likely to perceive their symptoms as stress or anxiety, and were more likely than men to report that their health care providers did not think that their symptoms were heart-related, the researchers say.

“Although chest pain was the most common symptom for young women and men, the presentation of chest pain within the context of multiple symptoms may influence the prompt recognition of heart disease for these young patients,” says lead author Judith H. Lichtman, associate professor and chair of the department of chronic disease epidemiology at Yale University’s School of Public Health.

Previous studies have reported that women are less likely to present with chest pain for AMI, more likely to report a wider variety of symptoms, and also more likely to die in hospital from AMI.

The study results, as well as the increased mortality associated with AMI in younger women, indicate the need to further investigate the variety of acute symptoms of heart disease in younger patients, and the need to explore how symptom recognition influences patients’ care-seeking behaviors and early interactions with health care providers, says the researchers.

“An important point is that these young women all had multiple cardiac risk factors prior to their AMI,” says Gail D’Onofrio, coauthor of the study and chair of the emergency medicine department at Yale School of Medicine.

“Thus, when young women with multiple risk factors visit their doctor with any chest discomfort or other symptoms that may be associated with ischemic heart disease, they should have the appropriate work up.”

The researchers report their findings in Circulation.

The study used data from Yale’s Variation in Recovery: Role of Gender on Outcomes of Young AMI Patients (VIRGO) study. Funding for the study came from the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health.

Source: Yale University