Amazon’s in-home delivery raises concerns

In certain cities, Amazon customers can opt for a new service—package delivery inside their homes while they’re away. The convenience has raised alarm about security and privacy hazards—and with good reason—say experts.

To avoid porch pirates and nasty weather, Amazon Key uses a cloud computer system to operate a smart door lock with encrypted safeguards and a security camera that records in-home deliveries. The company opens doors for delivery drivers via remote servers in giant digital data centers that Amazon Web Services (AWS) operates.

“The idea of what we allow now would be unimaginable 20 years ago.”

“Amazon has been pushing the envelope for a while,” says Sam Horowitz, chief information security officer for the University of California, Santa Barbara. “Companies previously tried using exterior locked delivery boxes, but that was largely unsuccessful. In-home delivery was the next likely step.” He sees it as an extension of what many people already do—give a home key to dog walkers or service workers.

From a security standpoint, an internet-connected lock poses a risk, according to Horowitz. “There is always the possibility that a latent vulnerability in the lock could be exploited either directly through the internet or through another device on the home network,” he says, adding that he’s not suggesting Amazon’s devices are hackable.

Still, there’s plenty that can go wrong, says Jennifer Holt, an associate professor of film and media studies at UC Santa Barbara, who researches data collection and information policy. In addition to fearing a pet might escape when a delivery driver opens a door, Holt’s major concern is the escalating exposure and collection of private data—such as digital footage of your home’s interior or your daily in-and-out schedule.

“Obviously, younger generations are more tolerant of intrusions on their digital lives than the rest of us,” Holt says. “The idea of what we allow now would be unimaginable 20 years ago.”

Beyond the futuristic delivery model, AWS—one of Amazon’s fastest-growing units—has entered the domestic space in all kinds of ways, Holt says. For instance, Amazon’s voice-activated in-home personal assistant, Echo, can answer questions, recite the weather, play music or control a home’s smart lights—similar to rival systems such as Google Home.

Echo operates on Alexa, an AWS cloud-based service that takes spoken instructions, sends them to the web, transforms them into digital commands and sends them back to the device, which converts those directions into actions—like turning on lights in the living room.

Any dispute with the company must be adjudicated in the county where Amazon’s headquarters are located.

During recent travels, Holt says, she noticed heavy marketing in airports—presumably directed at traveling executives—with a promise of storing institutions’ creative work. According to industry experts, AWS’ global network of remote servers provides organizations a cost-effective way to store, manage, and process soaring amounts of data. Clients include the CIA, government agencies, Nordstrom, Nike, Under Armour, Comcast, and Lionsgate.

“What’s most troubling to me is the role these private companies have now in establishing terms of service and user licensing agreements as data policy,” Holt says, noting the government hasn’t been able to keep up with the dramatic transformation in technology.

Based on terms in an AWS service contract, a client agrees that any dispute with the company must be adjudicated in King County, Washington, where Amazon’s headquarters are located, Holt adds. “So even if the dispute is over a server in Hong Kong, New Delhi, or Paris, the company’s terms of service agreement usurps international laws and jurisdictions.”

Down the road, Holt believes the largest players hosting digital data—Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, and Google—will become indispensable because they’ve established networks and relationships.

“They have made tech experiences somewhat seamless,” Holt says. “All of these security breaches don’t even scare people away half the time. It’s not like one company can ever own the internet, but the amount of control one company has over the traffic can definitely impact the experience we have.”

Source: UC Santa Barbara