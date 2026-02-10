Listen: There’s 1 easy thing you can do to improve your memory

Share this

In a new podcast episode, a neuroscientist explains why some people remember more—and one simple way to sharpen your focus.

In today’s world, our brains are overloaded with information, making it hard to focus and remember. But what are the true limits of the human mind—and why do they exist? And why are some people seem so much better at remembering things than others?

Edward Awh is a cognitive neuroscientist and professor of psychology at the University of Chicago whose lab studies how the brain controls focus, memory, and attention.

His research explores the connection between attention and working memory, why our conscious awareness is far more limited than it feels, and what those limits mean for life in an information-saturated world.

In this episode of the Big Brains podcast, he explains what we can actually do to improve our memory—including one easy thing we can all do every day—and how using the “remote control of your mind” could help you focus your attention, given the limited space in our brains:

Source: University of Chicago