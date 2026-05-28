Wind power turbines are not bad for your health

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Despite some public concern and reports to the contrary, turbines used to produce wind energy are not responsible for any detectable adverse health outcomes, new research finds.

As wind energy continues to grow as an alternative to fossil fuels, studies and media reports have suggested wind turbines can cause all manner of health problems, from sleep disturbances and irritability to outcomes as serious as suicide.

To determine the veracity of these claims, Osea Giuntella, associate professor in the economics department at the University of Pittsburgh, worked with Doug Almond of Columbia University and Niklas Rott of the University of Augsburg on a joint study looking at people’s health before and after the installation of turbines nearby.

The new analysis appears in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“Studies on wind turbines that show negative effects on health do get more attention from the media. The public debate is polarized, and the studies driving that polarization aren’t always the most rigorous ones,” Giuntella says.

“When we looked at the wind turbine health literature, the papers getting the most citations and media coverage were overwhelmingly correlational analyses reporting negative effects. Our data, drawn from residents of more than 120,000 households living near wind turbines at a typical exposure distance over more than a decade, simply don’t show the kind of health harms that fears about turbines would predict.”

Going into the study, Giuntella, a health economist studying sleep behavior, thought it was plausible the team might find some effects, particularly related to infrasound, or low-frequency soundwaves created by windmills that humans can’t hear. While there is no conclusive evidence of negative health effects of infrasound, some have suggested it as a mechanism by which wind turbines affect sleep.

To draw more concrete conclusions, Giuntella, Almond, and Rott used geographic information system data to determine wind turbine locations; consumer purchasing records; and data from a longitudinal study that tracked more than 120,000 households near which wind turbines had been erected between 2011 and 2023.

Rather than simply looking for correlations, the team tracked the same households over time—comparing their health in the years before a wind turbine was installed nearby to the years after. They examined a wide range of outcomes, including headaches, depression, anxiety, sleep problems, and purchases of painkillers and sleep aids.

Although they could not rule out very small effects that might occur below their minimum detectable threshold—such as a minor sleep disturbance that doesn’t result in a clinically significant medical condition —their analysis showed with strong confidence that there were no moderate-to-large adverse health impacts from exposure to turbines.

The researchers note that other disamenities—such as noise, shadow flicker, and visual intrusion—may reduce quality of life and fuel local opposition, even without measurable health consequences.

Their work stands in contrast to studies that show otherwise thanks to the level of granularity the team was able to analyze.

“Our strengths are that we have household level data as opposed to county-based or aggregate data,” Giuntella says. That makes it more sensitive to any potential effects and also makes it easier to spot any contextual or spurious factors that might cause them.

“While concerns about wind turbines often receive attention, the evidence shows no meaningful health impacts at typical exposure levels,” Giuntella says, “especially when compared to the clear and significant harms from fossil fuel pollution.”

Source: University of Pittsburgh