Why is Dry January so popular?

Wrapping up Dry January? An expert has answers for you about why taking a break from drinking alcohol has become so popular.

Millions of people worldwide begin the new year by participating in Dry January, a monthlong break from alcohol that has evolved from a niche wellness challenge into a mainstream cultural phenomenon.

“The rising popularity of Dry January and similar temporary alcohol abstinence challenges seems to follow broader health and wellness trends, with participants motivated by concerns about alcohol’s effects on their health,” says Michelle Zaso, assistant professor of psychology at Syracuse University. “Many people document their Dry January experiences on social media, amplifying the visibility of these challenges.”

Why 31 days?

The appeal of Dry January isn’t just about timing, which is strategically positioned as a fresh start following the sometimes alcohol-heavy holiday season. The monthlong timeframe provides a clear, manageable goal rooted in behavioral psychology.

“S.M.A.R.T. goals, which are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound, might be more effective than vague resolutions, because they help individuals track progress and stay motivated,” Zaso says. Unlike open-ended commitments to “drink less,” a defined 31-day period offers a concrete finish line.

Participating in January means joining millions of others taking the same challenge simultaneously, creating community support as people share experiences, swap mocktail recipes, and celebrate milestones together, turning what could be an isolating experience into a shared journey.

Benefits beyond January

For those who complete the challenge, the benefits can extend well beyond the month itself. Research shows reduced alcohol consumption offers numerous advantages: greater energy, improved sleep, weight loss, better mental health, and improvements in such biological health markers as insulin resistance.

Perhaps most significantly, taking part in Dry January or similar breaks appears to create lasting behavior change for many participants. Research on US young adults found that half of those who participated in a temporary alcohol abstinence challenge reported drinking less afterward, and 15% continued abstaining after the challenge ended.

“Dry January provides a space for people to reflect on their relationship with alcohol and rethink their drinking habits,” Zaso says.

Concerns about the trend

One common concern is whether people simply make up for lost time once February arrives. However, research suggests these fears are largely unfounded for those who complete the full month.

“‘Rebound’ effects—drinking more after participating in Dry January—have not been consistently identified for most people who complete these challenges,” says Zaso. When rebound drinking does occur, it appears particularly among participants who didn’t complete the full month of abstinence.

Zaso emphasizes that Dry January isn’t appropriate for everyone. “People who have been drinking heavily over time should seek medical help before stopping or reducing their drinking, as withdrawal can be dangerous,” she says.

For those seeking longer-term support, she recommends professional resources like the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism’s (NIAAA) Alcohol Treatment Navigator.

A generational shift

For Gen Z, Dry January fits into a larger cultural transformation. Young adults today are drinking significantly less than previous generations, a trend driven partly by growing health consciousness.

“Growing concern about alcohol’s health effects might be driving more people to reduce their drinking and participate in Dry January challenges,” Zaso says. “The rising popularity of these movements could help destigmatize choosing not to drink, potentially contributing to broader reductions in overall alcohol consumption.”

For anyone curious about reassessing their relationship with alcohol, Zaso points to NIAAA’s “Rethinking Drinking” website as a helpful starting point.

Whether one participates in Dry January, Sober October, or any other monthlong abstinence challenge, the movement reflects a growing recognition that taking an intentional break from alcohol can offer valuable insights and tangible benefits, Zaso says.

