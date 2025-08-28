Why do people collect stuff?

Share this

Humans love to collect, but what we really crave is order during chaotic times, according to new research

Collecting is a universal human behavior. From baseball cards and vinyl records to experiences like visiting every national park in the United States, the urge to collect connects people across cultures and generations.

The new research from the University of Arizona’s Martin Reimann, McClelland associate professor of marketing in the Eller College of Management, suggests that collecting is driven by the desire for control—a psychological need to manage one’s environment, especially during chaotic times.

The study in the Journal of Consumer Research involved six projects examining collecting behaviors ranging from crowdfunding campaigns and digital items in video games to vinyl records and tourist sites. The research team also included Merrie Brucks, professor emerita of marketing at Eller, and lead author C. Clark Cao, assistant professor of marketing at Lingnan University in Hong Kong.

The researchers used psychological questionnaires to measure the desire for control both as a personality trait and as a temporary desire shaped by uncertain times like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After the onset of COVID-19, we saw a significant spike in crowdfunding support for collectible products,” Reimann says.

“It was a real-world example of people turning to collecting as a way to regain a sense of order.”

The urge to complete collections was strong among those who scored high in desire for control. In the study involving a fictional scenario where participants imagined collecting vinyl albums, those with a higher desire for control reported a willingness to spend more money or time to try to complete the collection.

The desire for structure extends to the virtual world as well. In one study involving the popular video game Genshin Impact, the researchers presented players with character sets that were either nearly complete or far from complete and measured their interest in continuing the collection. They found that players were more motivated to keep collecting when the set was close to complete and the structure of the collection was clear.

“Structure is what makes collecting so powerful,” Reimann says. “When people collect a set—whether it’s vinyl records, coins or even Tolkien novels—they’re creating a complete, holistic entity. That’s deeply satisfying.”

Reimann says he is no exception when it comes to collecting.

“I collect ammonites, actually—fossils from a quarry near where I grew up in Germany,” he says.

“I’ve chiseled some out myself. It gives me structure, a sense of achievement. It’s a very personal example of what we studied.”

Reimann says his team’s research carries implications on both sides of a transaction.

For businesses, the findings suggest that companies can find success by designing and marketing products as part of clear, completable sets, whether they are physical items like toys and coins, or digital goods, like badges and avatars in video games. The popular Pokémon franchise is a prime example, with a global market value of over $100 billion, fueled by its iconic “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” tagline.

“Collections have this property that they signal structure,” Reimann says. “Many are finite, like the original Star Wars figurines or Euro coins from member countries, so when you have them all, you’ve fulfilled the collection, and the structure is perfect. That’s why framing products as completable sets can be so powerful.”

Reimann warns that companies can take the strategy too far by constantly adding new items and frustrating consumers who thought their sets were complete.

For consumers, it helps explain why people dive into hobbies like trading cards, collecting digital assets in video games, or creating travel checklists. During uncertain times, collecting can reduce feelings of chaos and anxiety. However, it can also slip into compulsive spending if the hobby grows unchecked.

Reimann says, despite the risks for companies and consumers, collecting will remain a part of the human experience as people continue to look for ways to navigate challenging or turbulent times.

“At its core, collecting isn’t just about things,” Reimann says. “It’s about creating structure in uncertain times.”

Source: University of Arizona