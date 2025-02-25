Play Video

What shows like Grey’s Anatomy get wrong about nurses

February 25th, 2025 Posted by

(Photo credit: Getty Images) (Video credit: Johnathan King)

Hospital shows have long been a staple of both daytime soaps and primetime prestige television, and nursing professor Michele Crespo-Fierro has enjoyed many over the years, especially when plotlines have tackled real-world issues such as HIV care.

But she can’t help pointing out a few things that the genre tends to get wrong about her profession, from workplace dynamics and labor conditions to education and credentialing.

Crespo-Fierro, a fellow of the New York Academy of Medicine, is a clinical associate professor and the director of the LEAD Honors Program at NYU Meyers College of Nursing.

In this video, she breaks down what shows like Grey’s Anatomy get wrong:

Source: NYU

Related

Why are nurses quitting health care?

Immigrant nurses in long-term care hold more skills

Overcrowded emergency departments put patients at risk