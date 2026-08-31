What is nostalgia and what does it mean?

Deupi: I am not a mental health expert so cannot speak with authority on the benefits of nostalgia. What I can say, as someone who has worked in art museums for three decades, is that visiting such institutions has been shown to positively impact one’s sense of community and connection, which in turn instills an enhanced sense of well-being. It is also not uncommon for art museums themselves to trigger nostalgia since our galleries are filled with works that, rooted in meaningful human experience, often stir—whether directly or indirectly—profound memories. Then there is, of course, the very experience of visiting the museum itself, which may be a harbinger of nostalgic memories for some.

Moreno-Schroeder: Nostalgia can strengthen our sense of identity and belonging by connecting us to stories beyond our own. At the Cuban Heritage Collection, we often see visitors reconnect with family histories and broader cultural narratives through archival materials. Those experiences can be deeply grounding, reinforcing a shared sense of community. When paired with historical context, nostalgia can also encourage reflection, not just on what we’ve lost, but on how our communities have evolved and endured. Archives help us move beyond nostalgia by preserving the complexity of the past, allowing us to engage with history as it was lived rather than simply as it is remembered.