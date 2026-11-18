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In September, Flock—the company that produces cameras that monitor car traffic—made headlines when one of its instruments was hacked and the collected data of 50,000 vehicles was stolen.

Just weeks prior, Texas Governor Greg Abbott barred state agencies from spending funds on Flock cameras and the state of Florida announced the ban of them on state-maintained roads.

Flock is one brand name for a broader and increasingly controversial camera technology: automated license plate readers, or ALPR. These special cameras use artificial intelligence software to take photos of vehicles and collect information such as their license plate numbers, make, model, and color. The company also provides a service called “hot lists,” which allow a Flock camera owner to make custom groupings of information—like specific license plate numbers or cars that have distinctive features, like a missing tail light—without any driver’s knowledge. They’ve been lining roads across thousands of cities and most states in America, with an especially significant presence since 2024.

“We call them vehicle surveillance systems because we think it’s inaccurate to call them license plate readers,” says Max Isaacs, director of technology law and policy at the NYU School of Law’s Policing Project.They’re surveillance systems with far greater capabilities than just reading license plates.”

The Policing Project, which works with communities and public safety departments around the US to promote accountability and transparency in policing, has been a longtime advocate for the regulation of ALPRs. One recent effort is a comprehensive scorecard for state legislation regulating ALPRs, which revealed that half of all US states have no laws regulating the use of ALPRs or the data they collect. Of the 25 states that have such laws, many fail to address key issues such as privacy, data sharing, and false positives.

Here, Isaacs and Barry Friedman, the Policing Project’s founder and faculty director, answer questions to help you better understand these camera systems—including their potential for abuse and avenues for regulation: