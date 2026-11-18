In September, Flock—the company that produces cameras that monitor car traffic—made headlines when one of its instruments was hacked and the collected data of 50,000 vehicles was stolen.
Just weeks prior, Texas Governor Greg Abbott barred state agencies from spending funds on Flock cameras and the state of Florida announced the ban of them on state-maintained roads.
Flock is one brand name for a broader and increasingly controversial camera technology: automated license plate readers, or ALPR. These special cameras use artificial intelligence software to take photos of vehicles and collect information such as their license plate numbers, make, model, and color. The company also provides a service called “hot lists,” which allow a Flock camera owner to make custom groupings of information—like specific license plate numbers or cars that have distinctive features, like a missing tail light—without any driver’s knowledge. They’ve been lining roads across thousands of cities and most states in America, with an especially significant presence since 2024.
“We call them vehicle surveillance systems because we think it’s inaccurate to call them license plate readers,” says Max Isaacs, director of technology law and policy at the NYU School of Law’s Policing Project.They’re surveillance systems with far greater capabilities than just reading license plates.”
The Policing Project, which works with communities and public safety departments around the US to promote accountability and transparency in policing, has been a longtime advocate for the regulation of ALPRs. One recent effort is a comprehensive scorecard for state legislation regulating ALPRs, which revealed that half of all US states have no laws regulating the use of ALPRs or the data they collect. Of the 25 states that have such laws, many fail to address key issues such as privacy, data sharing, and false positives.
Here, Isaacs and Barry Friedman, the Policing Project’s founder and faculty director, answer questions to help you better understand these camera systems—including their potential for abuse and avenues for regulation:
What are ALPRs used for?
Max Isaacs: There are various things that police can do with the collected data. One thing they can do with that data is search it. For example, police might want to know where a suspect has traveled over the past 30 days. Well, you can type in a car’s license plate and the system will search all that collected data and find the locations the vehicle was detected—you can think of that as a location tracking function.
There’s also a much different way the data can be used. Police have lists of vehicles that are wanted—maybe a driver has a warrant or the car has been reported stolen. And when the ALPR detects a vehicle that’s on one of these lists, it’ll generate an alert.
What I’ve just described, that’s sort of ALPR 1.0. These are the classic functions—but what Flock and a lot of the other companies are doing is developing entirely new ways to use the data. One thing ALPRs can now do, for example, is take all of that collected license plate reader data and try to find connections between vehicles— trying to determine who might know whom, based just on their driving patterns. Once you’ve collected all of this data, there are a lot of things that you can do with it. Often jurisdictions bought these tools thinking they were quite limited, but with the advent of AI they’re becoming more and more powerful.
Barry Friedman: I’m just going to add a couple of things. One is the cameras actually can do even more than Max says, in the sense that, for example, you could search for cars that have body damage on the back left fender. Because some of them are taking pictures of the drivers, you could use facial recognition. And so they are very smart cameras. They get very smart about knowing where everybody is.
Are all of the hot lists for situations where there would be a warrant, or is it more general?
Isaacs: Sometimes yes, but oftentimes, no. In fact, there are hot lists for things like people failing to pay registration fees for their cars.
One thing about Flock—and it may be true of other vendors now, but Flock popularized this—is that their software lets police create custom hot lists: any person police want to put on the list, they can, and officers are going to be alerted every time that person is detected.
So you’re now creating this sort of constant intrusion on people’s lives. Police potentially can be alerted to your whereabouts at all times. And who’s checking to make sure the people on the list really belong there? Who’s reining all of this in? Right now, as you may have seen from our ALPR scorecard, half of states don’t have any laws whatsoever about license plate readers. And of the ones that do, many of them have minimum, bare-bones protections.
So I think that’s why you’re seeing people react the way they are. They’re kind of waking up to the fact that these things are in our communities, and they didn’t know about all of the dangers.
Are there laws that we already have that can be retrofitted—like laws that already exist around wiretapping—to regulate these cameras?
Isaacs: Wiretapping is actually a perfect example because lawmakers stepped in and put together very strong regulation of wiretapping—wiretapping needs court approval and so forth. And so there is a role for lawmakers to set the rules. We don’t need to wait for judges to decide the rules through litigation.
I’ll give you an example of a jurisdiction that has done exactly what you’re describing: Minnesota requires police to get a warrant before they conduct tracking through license plate readers. And the logic is really straightforward. It’s a basic principle of policing that, before you engage in conduct as an officer that’s going to intrude on someone’s privacy, you generally need two things. First, you need cause, meaning you need a good reason why you’re targeting that person. Second, you generally need to go to a judge and get a court order or a warrant, to make sure that the cause is sufficient.
Minnesota looked at the use of license plate readers and says, “Okay, we’re going to follow that model. We’re going to require probable cause and a warrant before you engage in tracking.” That law has been in place for years, and it hasn’t caused any issues. The sky hasn’t fallen.. I think you can look at a jurisdiction like Minnesota as a really promising model and proof that strong regulation is possible.
Friedman: [Max] wrote legislation—which is on our website—that is the bill that we want other jurisdictions to adopt. And we are actually now, finally, hearing from other jurisdictions that are interested in looking at it.
This technology is 40 years old, and there’s just this presumption in the world that we let the police do whatever they want and then we try to fix the mess after it happens. And the whole point of the Policing Project is, “Why wait, why don’t we do what is true for everybody else in government? Just tell them what we expect out of them.”
Source: New York University