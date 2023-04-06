What you should know about ‘forever chemicals’

Share this

You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Rochester

PFAS are potentially harmful chemicals that can be found in common, everyday products and most drinking water.

They are known as “forever chemicals” because they do not break down over time, and health leaders across the country are concerned about the negative effects of long-term exposure.

Here, scientists Martha Susiarjo, associate professor of Environmental Medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and Jing (Jason) Wu, assistant professor of medicine and pharmacology/physiology, share what they know about the chemicals and how they affect our lives: