Listen: How websites trick you with ‘dark patterns’

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In a new podcast episode, a computer scientist explores tactics used in apps and online to deceive users—from subscription traps to collecting data.

Why does it seem so difficult to cancel a subscription, delete an account, or opt-out of data tracking?

You might think it’s just bad luck or a confusing user interface, but more often than not, it’s by design.

Marshini Chetty is a professor at the University of Chicago’s computer science department.

In this episode of Big Brains, Professor Chetty reveals the science behind “dark patterns”—the subtle, manipulative design choices woven into the apps and websites you use every day. Chetty digs into how these deceptive interfaces weaponize human psychology to keep us clicking, spending, and sharing our data:

Read the transcript of this episode.

Source: University of Chicago