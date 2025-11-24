Listen: How wearable tech will change your life

Share this

On this episode of the Big Brains podcast, a computer scientist explores the potential of human-computer integration and haptics to help us move and learn.

Can you imagine a world in which a wearable device, like a smartwatch, could move your fingers to strum the guitar or play the drums?

That kind of technology is part of the innovative research coming out of the Human Computer Integration Lab at the University of Chicago, led by renowned computer scientist Pedro Lopes. His lab is developing a new generation of gadgets that use haptics (or tactile sensations like the buzz of your smartphone) to move your body, replicate your sense of smell, and even make you feel things.

In this episode, Lopes explores the potential of wearable devices to transform our future as well as brain-computer interfaces that are being developed by companies like Elon Musk’s Neuralink that directly into the body:

Read the transcript of this episode.

Source: University of Chicago