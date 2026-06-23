Career interests predict life outcomes into adulthood

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New research challenges the assumption that vocational interests are only relevant for early career decision-making; rather, they remain relevant into adulthood.

The study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology is the first to examine whether interests predict work, relationship, and community outcomes in midlife and later adulthood.

The study followed over 8,000 adults over 11 years and found that vocational interests predict significant life outcomes well into adulthood. Participants first completed a vocational interest assessment in 2011–2012 to measure six dimensions including Realistic, Investigative, Artistic, Social, Enterprising, and Conventional. Over a decade later, major life outcomes across work, relationships, and community life were then examined.

“Most people think of interest assessments as something you take in high school to figure out what career to pursue and then never think about again. This study challenges that assumption,” says Lena Roemer, lead author of the study and a postdoctoral researcher in Michigan State University’s psychology department.

“Vocational interests continue shaping major life decisions across adulthood, like whether one marries, gets promoted, or volunteers in the community; while at the same time, depending on the life stage, interests translate differently into life choices.”

The study found that enterprising interests, such as interest in leadership, business, and influencing others, were the most broadly predictive interest category, showing positive links with most work and communal outcomes. The other interests showed more specific relations. For example, social interests predicted relationship outcomes, and artistic interests predicted cultural participation.

Relationship outcomes were best predicted by interests in early adulthood, and prediction of work outcomes peaked in midlife. Many other predictions remained stable across adulthood, especially for outcomes less tied to life-stage norms.

The researchers note that the predictive power of interests was comparable to, and sometimes exceeded, that of Big Five personality traits.

“Vocational interests are an underestimated construct domain in personality psychology,” says Kevin Hoff, coauthor of the study and assistant professor in MSU’s psychology department.

“We hope these findings highlight their broad relevance across multiple life stages and domains and that researchers and practitioners will make greater use of interest assessments for helping people of all ages navigate career and life choices.”

Additional coauthors are from MSU and the University of Iowa.

Source: Michigan State University