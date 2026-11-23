Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Yale University

A racing video game may seem out of place in the operating room, but it could help with pre-surgery anxiety, researchers report.

A study by Yale’s anesthesiology department in the Journal of Clinical Anesthesia found that playing a driving-themed video game immediately before surgery may reduce the rise in pre-surgery anxiety in children ages 4 to 14. The children were undergoing procedures with general anesthesia.

Pre-surgery anxiety in children is common and can complicate care. It has been associated with a difficult recovery, highlighting the importance of anxiety management to help reduce stress in young patients before surgery.

Anthony Longhini, assistant professor of anesthesiology and principal investigator on the study, cares for pediatric patients at Yale New Haven Hospital. Working with his team, he used a portable Bedside Entertainment and Relaxation Theater (BERT) system. The BERT setup enhanced the video game-based intervention.

“It was a Lego Batman racing game, because it’s the kind of thing that stays on the track, even if you’re not using the steering wheel, so the child can be either passively or actively steering,” says Longhini. “It’s not violent or complex. It’s something that a small three-year-old or an older child can use.”

When describing his work, Longhini emphasizes the team’s interest in using video game technology that would allow the patient to still be aware of the room around them. The BERT allowed patients to be actively engaged while still being aware of the surrounding operating room staff.

“We wanted to avoid using a passive device that would be more similar to a large TV or an iPad,” says Longhini. “It has some novelty because it’s large and it’s not something they see all the time. We thought that, by adding an active element to it, the child would be engaged further than they would by just watching a screen or holding a tablet.”

The operating room staff responded well to the device, even though it was new to their busy workspace.

“We surveyed the operating room staff, and a lot of them were excited to see it come out,” says Longhini. “The projector has a clamp that would go onto the operating table, and then the screen would sit at the bottom of the bed. The staff began to help set it up and take it down for each patient, which was nice. I was surprised by how accepted it was.”

The team found that the patients in the BERT group had significantly smaller increases in anxiety before induction of anesthesia than those who received standard care. The immersive video game experience engaged surgical patients and distracted them from worrying about their procedures.

“A lot of times, the kids would continue to play the game as they started to feel the effects of the anesthesia,” says Longhini. “They would typically play it for about a minute, and then the mask would go on. We tried to be pretty quick, because the longer they’re in there, they start looking around at things and anxiety tends to ramp up. They would be nodding off, but still trying to continue to play the game. So, it was totally immersive in some cases.”

Asher Marks, associate professor of pediatrics (hematology/oncology) and codirector of the XR Peds Lab at Yale School of Medicine, also studies and implements game-based interventions and clinical applications with different types of young patients. One of his primary use cases is to run virtual reality-based support groups for teens and young adults.

“The work done by Dr. Longhini and his colleagues is remarkable in its astute attention to and focus on implementation and a real-world use case that truly improves care for our patients and their families. It offers a glimpse of the future of digital interventions and applications designed to work alongside traditional medical interventions to improve outcomes,” says Marks.

Looking ahead, Longhini says the next step is to better understand which approaches work best for each child. As technology evolves, researchers hope these findings will help tailor care for each child who enters the operating room.

For now, the Yale New Haven Hospital team continues to use the BERT system and monitors how it manages preoperative anxiety in children.

“We still use them, and it’s a nice perk of working in a children’s operation room,” says Longhini. “You can distract the kids, and make what’s largely an unpleasant experience a little more pleasant.”

The BERT was originally developed by the Chariot program at Stanford University.

Source: Yale