Vasectomies spike during March Madness

It’s a simple surgical procedure that interrupts the vas deferens, the tube responsible for carrying sperm from the testicles to the urethra. By blocking this pathway, the procedure stops the sperm from entering semen.

The short, straightforward procedure has a quick recovery. The procedure takes about 15 minutes and only causes mild discomfort. Almost everyone walks out saying, “That was a lot easier than I thought!”

Comparatively, vasectomies are safer and less invasive than tubal ligation, or “tying a woman’s tubes.” It’s a very effective option for permanent birth control for couples.