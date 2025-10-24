Share this

New research shows that vaping while pregnant may pose serious risks to a developing fetus.

Vaping is believed by some to be a safer alternative to smoking, with recent studies showing that an estimated 15% of pregnant women use e-cigarettes.

In the recent study, Margeaux Marbrey, assistant professor in the obstetrics and gynecology department at Duke University School of Medicine, led a team that found exposure to e-cigarettes with nicotine can impair the growth of the fetus and placenta in mice.

“E-cigarettes should not be used during pregnancy, and they are not safe.”

Nicotine exposure may interfere with how nutrients are delivered to the fetus, similar to the effects of malnutrition that can lead to other diseases for the baby at-term or later in life. Even without nicotine, the study found the flavored vapors may increase the risk of early miscarriage.

Marbrey says that while the study was done in animals, the findings raise serious concerns for humans.

“From our research, we can conclude that e-cigarettes, whether or not they contain nicotine, are extremely toxic to the baby during pregnancy,” says Marbrey.

Marbrey says it’s important for young people to understand the potential dangers e-cigarettes can cause to their health later in life. Marbrey’s lab is also studying how vaping might affect a woman’s future fertility.

“I think this research is so important right now, because there is a lot of misinformation going around in the news, by word of mouth, and on social media,” says Marbrey.

“Our research brings to light the truth that these devices are toxic.”

The research appears in Nature Communications Medicine.

