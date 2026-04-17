Listen: Why do people crave ultraprocessed foods so much?

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Many people love to eat ultraprocessed foods. Think about those crispy French fries or a delicious strawberry milkshake.

Ultraprocessed foods are heavily changed from their original form and made mostly in factories rather than kitchens.

Instead of simple ingredients you might recognize—like flour, eggs, or milk—these foods often contain long lists of additives, preservatives, artificial flavors, and chemicals designed to improve taste, texture, and shelf life.

Ashley Gearhardt, a University of Michigan professor of psychology, studies how addictive processes may drive overeating.

She joins the Michigan Minds podcast to share her insights on the impact of these foods on a global level and what drives overconsumption:

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Source: University of Michigan