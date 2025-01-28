Study debunks claims of ‘crisis of trust’ in science

Share this

Trust in scientists is at a moderately high level worldwide, according to a new study.

“Our results show that most people in most countries have a relatively high level of trust in scientists,” says principal investigator Viktoria Cologna of ETH Zurich, “and want them to play an active role in society and politics.”

The study found no evidence for the oft-repeated claim of a crisis of trust in science.

The study is the result of the TISP Many Labs study, a collaborative effort that allowed the authors to survey 71,922 people in 68 countries, including many under-researched countries in the Global South.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, the study provides global, representative survey data on the populations and regions of the world in which researchers are perceived to be most trustworthy, the extent to which they should engage with the public, and whether science is prioritizing important research issues.

Across 68 countries, the study finds that the majority of the public has a relatively high level of trust in scientists (mean trust level = 3.62, on a scale of 1 = very low trust to 5 = very high trust). The majority of respondents also perceive scientists as qualified (78%), honest (57%), and concerned about people’s well-being (56%).

However, the results also reveal some areas of concern. Globally, less than half of respondents (42%) believe that scientists pay attention to the views of others.

“Our results also show that many people in many countries feel that the priorities of science are not always well aligned with their own priorities,” says coauthor Niels G. Mede of the University of Zurich.

“We recommend that scientists take these results seriously and find ways to be more receptive to feedback and open to dialogue with the public.”

The findings confirm the results of previous studies that show significant differences between countries and population groups.

In particular, people with right-wing political views in Western countries tend to have less trust in scientists than those with left-wing views. This suggests that attitudes toward science tend to polarize along political lines. In most countries, however, political orientation and trust in scientists were not related.

A majority of respondents want science to play an active role in society and policy-making. Globally, 83% of respondents believe that scientists should communicate with the public about science, providing an impetus for increased science communication efforts.

Only a minority (23%) believe that scientists should not actively advocate for specific policies. 52% believe that scientists should be more involved in the policy-making process.

Participants gave high priority to research to improve public health, solve energy problems, and reduce poverty.

On the other hand, research to develop defense and military technology was given a lower priority. In fact, participants explicitly believe that science is prioritizing the development of defense and military technology more than they would like, highlighting a potential misalignment between public and scientific priorities.

The research appears in Nature Human Behaviour.

Source: University of Zurich