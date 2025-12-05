Why shopping for toys will be harder this holiday season

Share this

Experts have some answers for you about shopping for toys this holiday season.

For generations, holiday toy production has followed a predictable rhythm—designs finalized in spring, manufacturing in summer, and shipments arriving just in time for December. This year, that rhythm has been thrown off balance.

Global supply chain disruptions, steep tariffs, and soaring shipping costs have created a perfect storm for toy makers, forcing them to rethink strategies and timelines.

The result: fewer choices, higher prices, and parents scrambling to secure gifts before shelves run bare.

Tariffs and prices

Political shifts have turned the toy industry’s supply chain into a game of Operation. Stephen Chininis, professor of the practice at Georgia Tech and longtime toy designer, says the impact of tariffs is only beginning to hit consumers.

“Prices are going to go up; there’s no doubt about it, and some products will be scarce,” Chininis explained. “This is not intentional scarcity sometimes built into the toy industry. This is accidental scarcity.”

Manufacturers once relied on China’s speed and low labor costs to react quickly to trends. Now, uncertainty around tariffs has companies freezing expansion and shifting production to places like Vietnam and Thailand, sometimes still under Chinese ownership. Add in skyrocketing shipping costs, and containers that once cost $2,500 now run $20,000.

Industry data confirms the pressure: China still produces nearly 80% of toys and 90% of holiday decorations sold in the US, and tariffs as high as 145% have frozen supply chains, causing widespread order cancellations and delays.

Reports show 87% of midsize companies and 81% of small companies have delayed orders, and nearly half warn they could shut down if costs persist.

Panicking parents

When Santa’s workshop slows down, parents speed up. Timothy Halloran, marketing lecturer at Georgia Tech, warns that shortages can spark buying frenzies.

“If people are aware of the toy shortage, a consumer buying panic may set in,” Halloran says. “If it’s a popular toy, you might see a black market emerge—think eBay—where some people are willing to pay top dollar.”

Halloran predicts early shopping and alternative gifts will become the norm. “Those ‘in the know’ will buy early. Those that miss out will either purchase through the black market or resort to alternatives,” he says.

This year, that advice matters more than ever. Analysts report toy prices rose 2.2% between April and May, the steepest monthly increase in four years, and some items could cost two to three times more by Christmas. Retailers are keeping inventories lean, which means fewer choices and faster sellouts for trending toys. Toy manufacturers warn that holiday assortments will be smaller, with fewer backup units behind shelves.

What’s next?

Despite the chaos, Chininis sees the opportunity in innovation.

“There’s a big resurgence in non-technology-based toys,” he says.

“Parents don’t want extra screens, so designers are finding ways to teach and entertain without relying on electronics. It’s definitely a design-thinking exercise, and some really good toys have come out of that.”

Sustainability is also trending. The eco-friendly toy market is projected to grow from $12.5 billion in 2024 to $23.1 billion by 2033, driven by demand for biodegradable materials and recyclable packaging. According to The Toy Association, 45% of parents under 40 consider a toy’s environmental impact when purchasing, and 55% of parents prefer toys that are sustainable or eco-friendly. Major brands like Mattel and Playmobil are pledging to use 100% recycled or bio-based plastics by 2030, signaling a long-term shift toward greener play.

For parents, the best advice is to shop early, stay flexible, and remember that sometimes the simplest gifts like a kite, a ball, or a board game bring the most joy.

