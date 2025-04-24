Is the torpedo bat here to stay in baseball?

Share this

In a new podcast episode, an expert digs into the rise of the torpedo bat in baseball.

Baseball season is underway, and it’s not a surprise that the New York Yankees are among the league leaders in hits and home runs. But how they’re doing it has become the biggest storyline in the sport.

Several Yankee sluggers were swinging a new style of bat, dubbed the torpedo bat, on March 29, when the team hit nine home runs, and the trend quickly caught on around the league.

Materials and manufacturers may vary, but the design of a baseball bat has remained relatively unchanged, so how does the torpedo bat compare to other game-changing innovations in sports history?

In this podcast, Jud Ready, associate director for external engagement at the Institute for Matter and Systems and the creator of the Materials Science and Engineering of Sports course at Georgia Tech, shares his thoughts on the bat and how the Institute is using technology to create change in sports:

Source: Georgia Tech