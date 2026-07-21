Tips to avoid the ‘explosive diarrhea’ parasite

Let’s start with what a foodborne illness or a food safety outbreak is. Foodborne illness happens when we consume food that is contaminated with a parasite, bacteria, virus, or toxin. A food safety outbreak occurs when many people become ill from eating the contaminated food. According to the USDA, there are roughly 31 major foodborne pathogens, which cause an estimated 48 million illnesses each year. Ten percent of the people seek medical care for their foodborne illness.

The CDC estimates indicate that for the decade from 1998 to 2008, 46% of illnesses were related to produce, with leafy greens accounting for 22% of illnesses, and that more deaths were attributed to poultry than to any other product.

Pathogens have several pathways into our food, and many of the pathogens are caused by human or animal feces—cyclospora, for example, is spread via human feces. On farms, if domestic or wild animals enter a water body, like a river, their feces can contaminate water, which, in turn, has the capacity to contaminate nearby fields if the water is used for irrigation or if there is a storm that causes the water body to overflow onto a field. Animals can directly contaminate crops and fields that they have access to, as they leave feces behind as they walk through the fields.

In terms of farmworkers, if they clean manure from the fields, they need to wash their hands before resuming work. Toilets used by farmworkers need to be kept clean and sanitary, with a locked door, and be within one-fourth of a mile from the field, and there needs to be a handwashing facility. It’s important that farmworkers not use fields as a toilet. Farm managers are required to tell farmworkers about the toilets and handwashing facility located next to the toilet. Field toilets are required to have a barrier between the toilet and the field, or be far enough away so that an accidental spillage or overflow won’t contaminate the field.

The types of produce that have had significant outbreaks are cantaloupes, which grow on the ground and have direct contact with soil; strawberries, which grow close to the ground and have outbreaks caused by deer feces; and leafy greens.

The steps that make up the handling stage of the produce supply chain are product specific. For fruits and vegetables, the produce is cooled, washed, cleaned, sorted, and/or packaged. For dairy, milk is combined with the milk from other farms, pasteurized, bottled, or made into other products like yogurt or cheese. Other products follow a slightly different path.

If contaminated water is used during handling, to clean or cool produce, for example, then all of the product can be contaminated. If the product being cleaned is contaminated, this contamination can spread to the other products being cleaned. If the containers or packing materials are contaminated, the products placed in them will be contaminated. If heads of lettuce are being cut for bagged salads, for example, the process of cutting can spread contaminants through all of the lettuce being chopped. If any surfaces that come into contact with food are not sanitized properly, they can transmit contaminants to the food. Sanitation of all surfaces is key to keeping a safe food supply.