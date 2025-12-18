Expert tips for getting better sleep

Share this

A sleep expert has information for you about how stress affects our sleep—and some of strategies for improving sleep.

Christine Won got into sleep medicine by accident.

As an undergraduate student, she signed up for a course called “Sleep and Dreams.” Almost immediately, she became fascinated by the study and prevention of sleep disorders.

“I was floored that we spend a third of our life in this state that we really don’t pay attention to, and yet has so much impact on our health,” says Won, now professor of medicine in the section of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine at Yale School of Medicine and the medical director of the Yale Centers for Sleep Medicine.

Today, Won’s interest in sleep has come full circle: she now teaches Yale undergrads about the fascinating world of sleep medicine in a popular course called “Mystery of Sleep.”

“I started getting really interested in sleep because of this class that ignited my interest,” she says. “I hope that I can similarly inspire some students through this class.”

Sleep is important for our health, from its restorative functions to how it helps with emotional regulation and memory consolidation. But for many people, stress can get in the way of quality sleep.

Here, Won explains the importance of sleep, the sleep-stress cycle, and some of her top tips for getting a good night’s rest: