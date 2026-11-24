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While some historical truth exists regarding a Pilgrims’ “First Thanksgiving” with Indigenous people in Plymouth, Massachusetts, it would be centuries following that 1621 harvest festival before Thanksgiving became a widely and consistently recognized holiday.

Our national holiday of Thanksgiving, celebrated the fourth Thursday every November, owes far more to the endeavors of Sarah Josepha Hale, who labored for decades advocating for a day to forge national unity and finally convinced President Abraham Lincoln to proclaim one in 1863.

“The author of ‘Mary Had a Little Lamb,’ Hale was a major voice at the time—a poet, one of the first novelists to write about slavery, and very influential with an enormous audience as the editor of ‘Godey’s Lady’s Book,’ then the largest circulating periodical in the country,” says Michael Bernath, an associate history professor at the University of Miami.

As part of an ongoing decades-long campaign, Hale had been writing letters to US presidents agitating for a national holiday to forge unity between the North and the South and bridge the cultural gap. She met with very limited success—only a few governors entertained her entreaties. In September 1863, just months after the Battle of Gettysburg, the bloodiest of the Civil War, she wrote to Lincoln.

“In the middle of the war, Lincoln was looking for a way to boost Northern morale and also to boost Republican prospects in the upcoming election and a national holiday seemed like an easy way,” explains Bernath, author of several books exploring the rise of a Southern mentality and the marked differences between the cultures in the North and South.

Lincoln proclaimed the holiday for the final Thursday of November. In 1870, Congress passed the Holiday Act establishing four federal holidays—Christmas, New Year’s, the Fourth of July, and Thanksgiving, leaving the latter’s exact date to the president’s discretion, Bernath notes.

Prior to the Civil War, Thanksgiving in the North, especially New England, was a major holiday of the year, the big one when people visited and feasted, got married, and was what everyone looked forward to, Bernath explains. In his book In a Land of Strangers, he explores the impact of young Northern educators who went to the Antebellum South for work.

“Southerners did not mark Thanksgiving at all or share many of the traditions that for all these visiting teachers were the norm. It was shocking to their Northern sensibilities,” he says.

On the other hand, Christmas for New Englanders was very much an understated holiday to the point that in Colonial Massachusetts, at least for a time, it was a fineable offense to celebrate Christmas, Bernath points out.

“For the South, Christmas was the major holiday—with a kind of over-the-top raucousness that these Northerners found quite odd, if not somewhat offensive, when they encountered it,” says Bernath. He explains that one of the main drivers of the raucousness was the fact that slave owners generally gave the week off between Christmas and New Year’s to their enslaved populations.

The chance to travel—with more than two days off at a time—lent to a raucous festival-type atmosphere, he noted.

“So, the South had all sorts of Christmas traditions of their own, many of which were loud, with fireworks, dancing and music,” he says. “This kind of distinction between Thanksgiving and Christmas was seen as a marker of significant cultural difference between the regions.”

This was Hale’s entire point, the argument she made in her letter to Lincoln: We need to create a national holiday as a way of bringing the country together, he pointed out.

“Many people think of Thanksgiving as a Colonial holiday, but really it’s a Civil War holiday,” Bernath says. “It also was a Northern holiday imposed on the defeated South and for this reason it wasn’t until the late 19th and early 20th centuries that the South came to embrace it.”

The South’s ultimate embrace of Thanksgiving as a holiday perhaps had less to do with turkey, cranberries, and pumpkin pie than with “the other thing that happens on Thanksgiving.”

“It’s the association with football that finally brings the South into the Thanksgiving fold,” Bernath says. “That’s the speculation, and while it’s not conclusive, the timing works.”

Source: University of Miami