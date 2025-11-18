You could eat these invasive species for Thanksgiving

Share this

An expert has answers for you about edible invasive species.

The spotted lanternfly may be the invasive species commanding the most attention, but many others, plant and animal, have been wreaking havoc on North American ecosystems for decades or longer.

Invasive species often thrive because they have no natural predators—yet surprisingly, some of them are not only edible to humans, but downright delicious, with flavors that could enhance a Thanksgiving table spread.

Virginia Tech Professor Jacob Barney, an expert on invasive species, including which ones are edible, regularly concludes his class with a potluck of dishes that students make from plants and animals students have studied.

“I have been teaching a class on invasive species for 15 years and have always enjoyed ending the semester eating what we have been studying,” he says.

“It’s also a nice way for students to learn about new species, discover new uses, and otherwise just share in a feast of invaders.”

Before answering questions about edible invaders, he adds a word of caution: “Before you harvest anything from the wild, make sure you have identified it correctly.”