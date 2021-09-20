Teens actually slept better during COVID-19 pandemic

Share this

While poor sleep was linked to higher levels of stress during the COVID-19 pandemic, more teens actually got the recommended amount of sleep compared to pre-pandemic sleep patterns, according to a new study.

Changes to daily routines triggered by lockdowns allowed teenagers to follow their biological impulse to wake up and sleep later, reducing daytime sleepiness.

The study, which appears in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Mental Health, explores pre pandemic sleep behavior and stress during the COVID-19 pandemic. Encouraging better sleeping habits could help reduce teens’ stress and improve their ability to cope in times of crisis, researchers say.

“The pandemic has shown that delaying school start times could help and should be implemented by schools interested in supporting the mental health of their students,” says lead author Reut Gruber, a full professor in the psychiatry department at McGill University.

During the pandemic, the wake-up and sleep time of teens shifted by about two hours later. Many teens also slept longer and had less of a need to catch up on lost sleep during the weekend.

The elimination of the morning commute, a delayed school start time, and cancellation of extracurricular activities allowed teens to follow their “delayed biological rhythm”—or natural tendency to wake up and go to bed later, the researchers explain.

These changes meant that teens had more “useable hours” during the weekdays to complete their homework and didn’t have to sacrifice sleep to fulfill their obligations during the week. Similar findings have been reported in multiple countries around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The researchers found a connection between the amount of sleep teenagers were getting before the pandemic and their level of perceived stress during the pandemic.

“Shorter sleep duration and higher level of arousal at bedtime were linked to higher levels of stress, whereas longer sleep and lower level of arousal at bedtime was linked to reduced stress,” says Gruber, who is also the director of the Attention, Behaviour and Sleep Laboratory at the Douglas Research Centre.

“The tendency of teens not getting enough sleep was already a global concern prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now more than ever it’s critical we tackle the problem,” says coauthor Sujata Saha, a principal at Heritage Regional High School of the Riverside School Board. “Across the world the pandemic has increased levels of uncertainty and psychological stress. It’s projected that today’s elevated mental health challenges will continue well beyond the pandemic itself.”

“Not sleeping enough and being overly stimulated before bedtime are poor habits that are modifiable. We can target these behaviors with preventative measures to reduce teens’ stress in the face of overwhelming situations like to COVID-19 pandemic,” says Gruber.

Source: McGill University